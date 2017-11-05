Imran says nation won’t accept another NRO, warns of protest in Islamabad

GHOTKI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that the people would not accept another National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) in the country.

"Shehbaz Sharif should not remain under any delusion that another NRO deal will materialise," the PTI chief said.

Addressing a rally here in Ubauro, the PTI chief warned of holding protest in Islamabad in case any law is enacted to protect the corrupt rulers.

He dubbed Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari Godfathers, saying the former has kept Rs3.25 billion in foreign countries.

While addressing to the audience, he exhorted them not to vote for those who have their businesses and money abroad.

Khan alleged that Zardari had occupied 19 sugar mills in Sindh. These thieves have sucked blood of poor in the province. He suggested the people to observe social boycott of these 'dacoits'.

He said that the people of Sindh were the most oppressed in the country.

Khan vowed to spend public money on schools and hospitals after coming into power. We will establish a new police having a confidence of public. Seventy percent crime rate has come down in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he maintained.