November 3, 2017

Two-day ‘innovators and entrepreneurs’ conf begins tomorrow in Karachi

KARACHI: World's top investors and noted speakers will be speaking at a two-day 021Disrupt conference in Karachi to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in Pakistan.

The event is being held on 4th and 5th November 2017 at a local hotel in Karachi, where US Consulate General Grace Shelton will also speak at the inaugural session.

The conference, organized by Nest I/O will project a positive and vibrant image of Pakistan among the international investors and leading innovators.

Sam Mallikarjunan, Executive Strategist of HubSpot, is the keynote speaker on day 1, while other speakers include Umar Saif, Chairman Punjab IT Board, who will share the digital transformation of the provincial government. 

Google's Marketing and Business Consultant Raza Matin will share his insights on Moonshot Thinking.

The conference is a unique opportunity for the Pakistani innovators and investors to learn from the distinguished personalities of the digital world.

