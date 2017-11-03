Fri November 03, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 3, 2017

Khursheed Shah says won’t save Nawaz again

ISLAMABAD:  Reacting to Nawaz Sharif’s remarks about Asif Ali Zardari, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan People’s Party stalwart Syed Khursheed Shah on Friday said his party, which saved the PMLN leader for the sake of democracy in the past, would not come to his rescue in the future.

According to Geo News, Shah said Nawaz Sharif should not forget the day when he refused to meet Asif Ali Zardari. “Whom was he trying to please then?

The opposition leader asked Nawaz Sharif to refrain from shifting burden of his troubles on democracy.  

Shah said Nawaz Sharif ignored his advice for taking the parliament into confidence.

"Nawaz Sharif Sahib, it is divine retribution”.

 

 

 

