USAID engages communities in Balochistan to promote girls’ education

KARACHI: School children, their parents, teachers and community members in Dera Allah Yar, district Jaffarabad, Balochistan gathered at a school for a day packed with fun-filled activities, as part of a community funfair hosted by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The daylong funfair was aimed at promoting girls' empowerment and fulfillment of their right to education while also highlighting U.S. assistance for the people of Balochistan.

USAID has helped improve access to education and retention of children in schools, especially girls, in remote areas across all provinces, including Balochistan.

Under a grant to the Women Development Community Organization (WDCO) in Jaffarabad, four middle schools have been established for girls who were previously unable to continue their education due to lack of middle schools in their district.

Chief Guest on the occasion, Sohail Anwar Hashmi, Deputy Commissioner of Jaffarabad said, “We are extremely thankful to USAID for supporting the people of Balochistan, especially through girls’ education, which will ultimately benefit our whole society.”

Chief Executive Officer of WDCO, Hanif Rind reiterated, “Every child has the right to quality education and safe access to lifelong learning. Through USAID’s support we are now able to fulfill the dreams of so many girls from Jaffarabad and surrounding local communities.”

The funfair was part of series of similar events hosted by USAD across remote areas of the country.

It featured various engaging activities for families, including tableaus, stand-up comedy, and cultural performances, puppet shows with a focus on children’s education, all of which were thoroughly enjoyed by the community.

Children were particularly excited to participate in competitions including singing, drawing and poetry, which also aimed to serve as a confidence building exercise.