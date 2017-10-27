Shadab Shines as Pakistan crush Sri Lanka in low-scoring thriller

DUBAI: Shadab Khan gave spectacular performances with the bat and ball on Friday, helping Pakistan to a thrilling 2nd last-ball victory against Sri Lanka in the second day-night T20 International on Friday in Abu Dhabi.



Shadab hit a straight six and a couple off the next delivery denied Sri Lanka's valiant young side victory in an astonishing contest. Pakistan won the series against Sri Lanka after winning the second T20I by two wickets in Abu Dhabi. It was a low scoring thriller as Sri Lankan collapse that saw them lose eight wickets for 14 runs, three of them fell prey to Faheem Ashraf's outstanding deliveries that make him first Pakistan to achieve T20I hat-trick.

That might suggest another rout of the hapless visitors. In the game of the entire tour, Pakistan edged home with one ball to spare, with only two wickets in hand when the winning runs were struck. T

hey were struck by none other than golden boy Shadab Khan, who smashed a six off the game's penultimate ball to wrench victory from Sri Lanka's desperate, clawing hands.

This was a complete T20 game, beginning with intelligent batting by Sri Lanka, put in after Pakistan won the toss. That was followed by a remarkable collapse from 106 for 1 to 120 for 9.

Pakistan looked like they were cruising early on, before an excellent spell by captain Thisara Perera dragged Sri Lanka back. From there, they held the ascendancy right until the last three balls. Pakistan needed eight off them. Shadab hit a straight six and a couple off the next delivery denied Sri Lanka's valiant young side victory in an astonishing contest.

Lahore to host third T20I

While Pakistan is set to host Sri Lanka in third and the last T20 International scheduled to play on October 29 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The October 29 match will be the first played in Pakistan by Sri Lanka — or any other top international team — since militants ambushed its team bus en route to the Lahore stadium in 2009, wounding at least seven players.