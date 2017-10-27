Indian atrocities can't deter indigenous struggle of Kashmiris for self determination: Pak Army

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Friday said Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir couldn't deter indigenous struggle of Kashmirs for self determination.

Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor posted a tweet with a hashtag #KashmirBlackday, and also condemned India's cease fire violations across the Line of Control.

Indian atrocities in IOK can't deter their indigenous struggle for self determination. Indian CFVs across LOC condemnable.#KashmirBlackDay — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) October 27, 2017

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and world over are observing Black Day to mark the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India and to reiterate their pledge to continue the liberation struggle till complete success.

A complete shutdown is being observed in Occupied Kashmir and rallies are being taken out in world capitals.

Call for the shutdown has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership and other pro-freedom organizations. In Muzaffarabad, main protest demonstration will be held at District Complex followed by a protest rally.