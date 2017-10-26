Does any court have courage to seek answers from Musharraf, asks Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Criticizing Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Mayram Nawaz on Thursday asked whether any court or a authority have the courage to summon the former military ruler to seek answers for what did with the law and the constituion.

Speaking to media after an accountability court issued arrest warrants for her father, Maryam Nawaz said haste was being displayed in proceeding against Nawaz Sharif, but expressed confidence that no proof of wrongdoing could be brought against Sharif despite "all the conspiracies."

He said the decision of disqualification of the prime minister was bound to invite criticism since it was made even before the trial

“This game can be played for a short time, it will not go further,” said she.

“We have heard that JIT people returned without acquiring any evidence, now NAB too will not find evidence. Proofs are not being searched here rather they are being fabricated,” Maryam Nawaz said.

She said the vigor being shown in holding Nawaz Sharif accountable should also be shown towards others. “Is the law only applicable to Nawaz Sharif? Is there no law for Imran Khan. How many warrants have been issued for other absconders in the country,” said she.

Without naming Pervez Musharraf , she said dharans were staged outside the Prime Minister House to provide safe passage to the former president. “He left the country on the pretext of backache. He was given safe passage”.

Responding to a question regarding media sell reportedly run by her, she said it was a propaganda,adding that she knows who is behind such claims and why such rumors are being spread.

“I do not have a media cell, I used to handle media for Nawaz Sharif when he was prime minister,” she said.