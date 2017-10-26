An amazing river that can boil its victim alive discovered

PERU: It is really amazing to witness such a great piece of nature as it was once thought to exist in legend, but a terrifying river that can boil its victims alive has been discovered in the heart of the Amazon.

The river was brought to the world's attention by a scientist who believed that the legendary geothermal formation couldn't possibly be real. Amazonian river in the heart of the rainforest can reach temperatures of 100°C.

Now, he has shared video clips which explore the region's breathtaking uniqueness in a mini-documentary.

The name of the river, Shanay-timpishka, means boiled with the heat of the sun in the language of the area's inhabitants.

The geoscientist says the heat of the air coming off the river is so intense that you can feel it burning in your nose and your lungs.

REASON THAT MAKES IT HOT

Part of the river in Mayantuyacu boils because of fault-fed hot springs. When rain falls on the surrounding area, it gathers into the porous sedimentary rock. As it move through the rock, it is warmed up from the primal heat of the Earth. Eventually, it comes across a large thrust fault, or crack.