Multi-million dollar diamond for auction to benefit poor

NEW YORK: A 709 carat diamond excavated in Sera Leone will be re-exhibited for auction in December.

The auction is rescheduled again in New York as the government's previously held auction had failed to fetch highest bid of $7.8 million in May.

The sale is claimed to be utilized to fund clean water, electricity, education and health projects in Sierra Leone and particularly in the village of Koryardu, in the Kono region in eastern Sierra Leone, where the diamond was discovered.

The celebrated uncut diamond called "Peace Diamond" is described as the 14th largest in the world.

The biggest diamond "Cullinan" tops the list weighing 3107 carat discovered in 1905, while "Lesedi La Rona" from another African country Bostania seconds the list with 1111 carats dug out in 2015.