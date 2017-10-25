Wed October 25, 2017
Environment

Web Desk
October 25, 2017

Ajay Devgn thanks fans for their love for 'Golmaal Again'

Ajay Devgn, in a tweet on Wednesday thanked his fans for their unending love, support and appreciation for his latest movie Golmaal Again.

Within four day of its release, Golmaal Again has entered the 100 crore club making 116.60 crore in the first five days.

The movie stars Ajay Devgan, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad warsi, Tushhar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

The team has high hopes from the movie to continue at its current pace at the box office.

Golmaal Again has retained the crux of the Golmaal franchise and cinema-goers are pouring in positive reviews of the movie.

