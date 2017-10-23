Mon October 23, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 23, 2017

US First Lady Melania donates her inaugural gown to museum

WASHINGTON: US First Lady Melania Trump is reported to have donated her inaugural ball gown to the Museum of American History in Washington, filling up as the 27th gown in the museum’s collection of 26 gowns of former first ladies.

The gown was a vanilla off-shoulder piece designed by French designer Herve Pierre.

In a statement, Melania said, “It was a daunting task to choose an outfit that will be memorialized and become part of our nation’s story and forever history.”

“First Ladies Collection” is a 100 year old exhibit that gains a lot of attraction in the museum. Melania hoped that the gown would be “one of the many great beginnings  to our family’s history here in Washington D.C.”

Melania commended the efforts of her designer and called him “a true artist and professional” for creating her a dress within two weeks.

 

