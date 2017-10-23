Usman destroys Sri Lankan batting line in final ODI

SHARJAH: A devastating bowling spell from young fast bowler Usman Khan Shinwari shattered the batting line of Sri Lanka in the fifth and final One-day International here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

After winning the toss, captain Upul Tharanga elected to bat but his batsmen could not resist against the fierce bowling spell from the 23-year-old left-arm fast bowler from FATA and the whole team were bundled out for 103 in 26.2 overs.

Usman finished with five for 34 in seven overs in his only second ODI. He made his debut in the previous match at the same venue taking only one wicket.

He claimed two wickets on successive deliveries in the very first over of the match, then in his next over, he claimed another two wickets off three balls. He got his fifth wicket in his fourth over as Sri Lanka lost his half batting line up for just 20 runs on the board.

Later, pacer Hasan Ali and spinner Shadab Khan came to assist him taking two wickets each for 19 and 24, respectively.

For Sri Lanka, only Thisara Perera (25), Lahiru Thirimanne (19), Seekuge Prasanna (16) and Dushmantha Chameera (11) reached double figures in an abysmal batting performance by Sri Lanka, their second lowest total in an ODI against Pakistan.

Their lowest total of 78 against Pakistan had also come at Sharjah in 2002.

Shinwari, who debuted in the fourth one-day of this series, bowled Sadeera Samarawickrama with the fifth ball of the match for nought and then had Dinesh Chandimal next ball, caught behind without scoring.

In his next over Shinwari had skipper Upul Tharanga bowled off a nippy delivery for eight and then trapped Niroshan Dickwella leg before with the fifth to leave Sri Lanka tottering at 8-4.

Shinwari completed his maiden five-wicket haul when he had Milinda Siriwardana (six) caught by Fakhar Zaman, his wickets coming off just 21 balls -- third fastest to five wickets in an ODI.

Perera hit three boundaries and a six before he became one of two wickets by leg-spinner Shadab Khan in one over. Hasan Ali also took 2-19, 14 wickets in the series.

Pakistan lead the five-match series 4-0 and are looking for a white wash.