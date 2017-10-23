Mon October 23, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 23, 2017

Graft cases: Accountability hearing against Dar to resume today

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad will resume hearing of three graft cases against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar here on Monday.

In the last hearing held on Oct 18, the court had adjourned the hearing owing to absence of the Dar’s counsel.

Statements of prosecution’s two witnesses are likely to be recorded today.

Earlier, the accountability court had indicted Dar last month in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference pertaining to his owning assets "beyond his known sources of income”.

