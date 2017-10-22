Kohli century fires India to 280-8 against N.Zealand

Mumbai: A classy Virat Kohli century propelled India to 280-8 against New Zealand in the first one-day international at Mumbai´s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

The Indian captain, playing in his 200th ODI match, smashed 121 off 125 balls including nine fours and two sixes.

Kohli brought up his ton with a single in the 45th over. As he completed it he raised his bat to acknowledge the acclaim of the adoring Indian crowd.

The skipper came on at number three after left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan went for just nine runs, caught behind by wicketkeeper Tom Latham off Trent Boult in the fourth over.

Rohit Sharma went next for 20, again off Boult, as India endured a disappointing start to their innings after Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first.

The right-handed Sharma attempted a wild lash at a pacey Boult delivery, only for it to clip outside stump to leave India struggling on 29-2.

Kohli and Kedar Jadhav then combined for a 42-run partnership before the latter chipped a Mitchell Santner delivery back to the bowler for the simplest of catches.

India breathed a sigh of relief when Santner dropped Kohli on 29 runs after the skipper drove the ball straight at the Kiwi standing at cover.

New Zealand would rue that mistake as Kohli grew in confidence. The right-hander crossed 50 with a straight drive for a four in the 25th over as India sat on 127-3 at the halfway stage.

Dinesh Karthik was dismissed for 37 when a hooked shot off Tim Southee was caught in the deep by Colin Munro to put India on 144-4.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni made 25 before being caught by Martin Guptill off Boult for the New Zealander fast bowler´s third wicket.

Boult grabbed his fourth and final scalp when captain Kane Williamson brilliantly caught Hardik Pandya for 16. Boult finished with figures of 4-35.

Kohli was out in the final over, caught by Boult off Southee at long-on before Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the last man out on 26 as India finished on 280-8.