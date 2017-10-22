Waqar Younis son Azaan Waqar starts using twitter

LAHORE: Former pacer Waqar Younis son Azaan Waqar has started using twitter with a photo sharing on his timeline.

Azaan Waqar shared the photo with a caption “Hello Friends, Started Using Twitter” on his micro-blogging website’s timeline.

His father Waqar Younis, former skipper Shoaib Malik and all-rounder Imad Wasim could be seen in the photo shared by Azaan.

The photo was liked by over 200 people including his father Waqar Younis and was shared more than 20 times within half and hour of posting.

Hello Friends, Started Using Twitter pic.twitter.com/uO3KhIJymU — Azaan Waqar (@AzaanWaqar) October 22, 2017

Waqar married to Dr. Faryal Waqar Younis, a Pakistani Australian. They have a son Azaan Waqar and daughters Mariam and Maira Waqar and now live in Kellyville in Australia.