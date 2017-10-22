Sun October 22, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
October 22, 2017

Messi posts video of son, Gerard Pique reacts

Lionel Messi, professional footballer who plays as a forward for Spanish club FC Barcelona recently posted a video of his two-year old son Mateo singing a nursery rhyme ‘Joan Petit Quan Balla’ in Catalan in his car amid political tension in Spain.

Spanish professional footballer Gerard Pique, who plays as a centre-back for FC Barcelona and is an active supporter of Catalan independence referendum, commented on Messi’s video rather  sarcastically.

 

“In Catalonia they never stop indoctrinating children with ‘Jean Petit qui danse’….. (the title of the nursery rhyme).”

 

 

In This Story

