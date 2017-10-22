Sun October 22, 2017
National

AFP
October 22, 2017

Police find beheaded body of transgender person in Peshawar

PESHAWAR:  The beheaded body of a transgender person has been found in Peshawar, officials said Sunday, the latest attack on the community.

The decomposed body of a person aged about 25 had been dumped on farmland in the city´s low-income district of Tehkal. It was discovered late Saturday.

The body was not identified and was buried early Sunday after photos and fingerprints were taken, local police official Zahoor Ahmad told AFP.

He said police had started investigations and were trying to identify the victim.

In 2009 Pakistan became one of the first countries in the world to legally recognise a third sex, allowing transgender people to obtain identity cards. Several have also run in elections.

According to census data released last August Pakistan´s transgender community numbered just over 10,000 people.

