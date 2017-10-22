Sun October 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 22, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Zardari gifts pedigree horse to senior PPP leader

Zardari gifts pedigree horse to senior PPP leader

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan and PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari has presented a high pedigree horse to senior leader PPP Malik Hakmeen Khan, a statement issued by the Pakistan People's Party said on Saturday.

 Malik Hakmeen Khan is one of the most senior leaders of the party who was provincial minister Punjab during Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto era in 1970s.

According to the statement, Khan sacrificed a lot for the party and democracy during General Ziaul Haq’s marshal law and was incarcerated for a long period.

Benazir Bhutto awarded him a party ticket for senator and was elected senator.

He hails from Attock. He is one of the leaders who have served Bhutto family for the last three generations and have been loyal.

Former President Zardari appreciated his services, loyalty and steadfastness and said that people like Malik Hakmeen Khan are great assets of the party.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Two more neonates die in Mithi, raising this month’s toll to 34

Two more neonates die in Mithi, raising this month’s toll to 34
Mufti Qavi offered huge money: Qandeel's parents claim

Mufti Qavi offered huge money: Qandeel's parents claim
Eight terrorists killed in Rangers-CTDC operation in Raees Goth

Eight terrorists killed in Rangers-CTDC operation in Raees Goth
Saudi Consul General in Karachi dies of cardiac arrest

Saudi Consul General in Karachi dies of cardiac arrest
Load More load more