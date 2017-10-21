Darul Uloom Deoband asks Muslims not to post pictures on social media

India’s influential Islamic seminary, Darul Uloom Deoband has asked Muslims not to post their pictures on social media, according to Times of India.

The seminary located in Saharanpur's Deoband town issued a fatwa on October 18, saying Muslim men and women should not upload their photos on Facebook, WhatsApp or any other social media platform while terming it un-Islamic.

The fatwa was issued in response to a query.

"Social media is being used to destroy age-old traditions. Anyone can speak or showcase anything on mobile phones and there is no check on that. This is wrong, the newspaper quoted a cleric as saying.

Few days ago the seminary had suggested that women should not trim their hair and eyebrows for better looks, the Times reported.