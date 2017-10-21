Pakistan high commissioner meets Sushma in first high-level contact in months

NEW DELHI: Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood met with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj here.

During the first high-level contact between the two countries in months, Swaraj urged Pakistan to review its position on Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national in Pakistan's custody on spying charges.

She also appealed to Islamabad to allow Jadhav's mother to visit Pakistan and see her son, Times of India reports.

Swaraj also asked Islamabad to quickly bring to book the accused in Mumbai and Pathankot terror attacks.

The meeting had taken place earlier this week or on Monday, the paper quoting sources said.

This was Mahmood's first meeting with a top government functionary after arriving in India.

Sohail Mahmood officially took charge as Pakistan's envoy to India only last month.

He is expected to meet NSA Ajit Doval and foreign secretary S Jaishankar in the next few days.