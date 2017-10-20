Fri October 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Biggest Pumpkin festival in Germany

Largest display of pumpkins is gathering a lot of attention in Germany. Thousands of objects made with pumpkins are showcased in the festival.

Small and large sized pumpkins are specially presented for the visitors in the annual festival.

Colorful and eye catching models made of pumpkins are a special edition in the festival.

World’s biggest festival attracts thousands of people every year. Different of competitions including peeling and carving of pumpkins also take place in the festival.

Festival will continue till November 6.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Ellen Kadango: Malawi’s only female hero runs for parliament

Ellen Kadango: Malawi’s only female hero runs for parliament
Drone strike kills three Qaeda suspects in Yemen

Drone strike kills three Qaeda suspects in Yemen
Oxford College removes Aung San Suu Kyi from common room name

Oxford College removes Aung San Suu Kyi from common room name
Obama slams ´politics of division´ on return to campaign trail

Obama slams ´politics of division´ on return to campaign trail
Load More load more