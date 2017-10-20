Biggest Pumpkin festival in Germany

Largest display of pumpkins is gathering a lot of attention in Germany. Thousands of objects made with pumpkins are showcased in the festival.

Small and large sized pumpkins are specially presented for the visitors in the annual festival.

Colorful and eye catching models made of pumpkins are a special edition in the festival.

World’s biggest festival attracts thousands of people every year. Different of competitions including peeling and carving of pumpkins also take place in the festival.

Festival will continue till November 6.