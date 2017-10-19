American man overcomes fear of balloon, sets world record

COLORADO: American man Hunter Ewen has jotted down his record for Guinness World Records 2018 book, breaking previous record for most balloons blown up in one hour by an individual.

Guinness World Records sent personnel to Hunter’s hometown Boulder in Coloradoto record his accomplishments.

Hunter had initially set the record back in 2011 having inflated 582 balloons within 60 minutes, until record-breaker Ashrita Furman challenged his target with 89 more four years later.

Hunter worked on his potential in attempt to encounter the challenge set by Furman, eventually becoming a record holder once again.

Hunter spent his childhood in fear of balloon popups, ultimately decided to get over his fear after 15 years as claimed.

"Part of the reason I wanted to attempt this record comes from my childhood fear of balloons,"

He also expressed the thoughts that led him to come up with such an achievement.

"Like a lot of people, I remember the anticipation of waiting for the new book each year," he revealed. "I would fantasize about the records, the kind of people that broke them, and what kinds of sacrifices people make to accomplish their dreams."