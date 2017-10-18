No clue to Karsaz blast culprits so far as PPP marks 10th anniversary today

HYDERABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will hold a rally in Hyderabad today to mark the 10th anniversary of the Karsaz blasts that hit the welcome rally of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her arrival to the city on October 18, 2007.

Despite passage of 10 years, law enforcement agencies are still clueless about the executors of the bomb attacks on the homecoming procession of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

For the rally, to be addressed by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, security plan and seating arrangements have been finalised as 40,000 seats have been placed in the venue for the party supporters and workers.

The event will be held near the Hyderabad bypass, where 5,000 policemen have been deployed for security.

Since 2008, three inquiry committees have been formed to find the executors of the attack, but to no avail.

Former PM Benazir Bhutto’s chief security adviser Dr Zulfiqar Mirza had said in 2008 that the provincial government would set up a tribunal to investigate the blasts. However, till to date no tribunal has been set up by the PPP-led Sindh government.