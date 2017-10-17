Tue October 17, 2017
October 18, 2017

Multan Sultans rope in Shoaib Malik, Pollard and Sangakkara to begin PSL proceedings
PCB Chairman arrives in Karachi to meet CM

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi on Tuesday arrived in Karachi with a plan to organize some matches of upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the metropolis.

PCB chairman, on Wednesday (today), will meet Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to discuss security measures for the PSL matches. Foreign security experts will also be invited to oversee arrangements in the city, he added.

Najam Sethi has stated that PCB is trying to hold two to four Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Karachi. He added that the security arrangements and the condition of the stadium will be improved before the event, adding the he would visit National Stadium in this regard.

