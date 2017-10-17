Aamir and Kohli take centre stage to entertain their fans

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan and Virat Kohli appeared together in an Indian Tv show and what entailed kept all the fans biting their fingernails. After all it was a platform holding two great personalities from entertainment and sports industry together.

Virat revealed that Amir Khan may have studied till 12th grade but he was not even able to reach 12th grade. He entered the cricket team at the age of 16 and so was unable to pursue his education beyond 11 grade.

Amir Khan shared that it infuriates him when Indian television criticizes the Indian team when they lose instead of appreciating and acknowledging them for moral support.

Kohli revealed that his nickname ‘Chiku’, given to him by MS Dhoni, is used by everyone around him to refer to him even by people who don’t know him personally.

The two superstars from the world of entertainment and sports also danced together at the end of the show.