Children given away under China’s one child policy search for their parents after 35 years

Cai Fengxia is on a quest to find her parents who abandoned her just 20 days after birth in the wake of China’s one child policy.

In order to control the rapid increase of population in the country, China implemented the policy of ‘one child per family’ in 1979.

Since then a large number of children were given up for adoption by families.

These children, including Cai Fengxia, are on a lookout for their biological parents almost after 35 years now.

To make the reunion possible, Li Yongguo a civil servant in Eastern China started a mission to unite children who had been separated from their families by collecting and matching DNA samples.