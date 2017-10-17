Mufti Qavi appears before court in Qandeel Baloch murder case

MULTAN: Mufti Abdul Qavi on Tuesday appeared before a judicial magistrate in connection with Qandeel Baloch's murder case.

Sessions Judge Chaudhry Ameer Muhammad directed Qavi, who appeared without a counsel, to bring his counsel in the next hearing fixed for Wednesday.

Later, the scholar, talking to media, said that he would continue cooperation with the police and courts.

He said that he would accept whatever the court decides in the case.

Two other accused in the case, Qandeel Baloch’s brother Muhammad Waseem and Haq Nawaz, will be produced in the court today.

Earlier, non-bailable arrest warrants were issued for Qavi on the request of the investigation officer who informed the court that the cleric was not cooperating with the police.

Mufti Abdul Qavi has already obtained interim-bail from the court.

Qandeel Baloch was allegedly strangled in July by her brother Muhammad Waseem.

Prior to her death, Baloch, whose real name was Fauzia Azeem, spoke of worries about her safety and had appealed to the interior ministry to provide her with security.