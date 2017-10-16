Mon October 16, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 16, 2017

Who will win the box office race? 'Secret Superstar' or 'Golmaal Again'

MUMBAI: This time two famous actors of Bollywood, Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgan are competing neck to neck for winning the box office race as their new films are going to be released on Diwali.

It is now yet to reveal that who will rule over the box office, Aamir Khan's 'Secret Superstar' or Ajay Devgan's 'Goalmaal Again'.

In Aamir Khan’ film, produced by wife Kiran Rao, 'Secret Superstar', Aamir Khan will be screened in leading role along with Zaira Waseem. The story of the film moves around a girl who wants to be a singer, while she has to walk through many obstacles to reach her desired goal.

On the other hand, 'Golmaal Again' is an upcoming Indian comedy directed and co-produced by Rohit Shetty. It stars Ajay Devgan, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh. 'Golmaal Again' is the fourth sequal of the Golmaal film franchise and marks Devgan's tenth film collaboration with Rohit Shetty

'Secret Superstar' will be releasing on 19th October while, 'Golmaal Again' will be released on 20th October.

