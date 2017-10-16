Mon October 16, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 16, 2017

Share

Nothing against Constitution to happen: DG ISPR

Nothing against Constitution to happen: DG ISPR
Read More

Army poses no threat to democracy in Pakistan: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Disappointed over the statement of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Director General...

Read More
Advertisement

Ahsan Iqbal clarifies his statement was not against Army

Ahsan Iqbal clarifies his statement was not against Army

NANKANA SAHIB: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has clarified that his recent statement, in which he had asked DG ISPR to refrain from commenting on economy, saying it was not against Pakistan Army.

Terming Pakistan's economy stable, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal had said military spokesman should refrain from issuing statements on economy last week.

Ahsan Iqbal was speaking to media after meeting the family of Shaheed Captain Husnain, who embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device blast in Kurram Agency Sunday, at Nankana Sahib on Monday afternoon.

To a question, Ahsan said, “The government and the army are on the same page on all issues of national interest.”

“Those trying to create misunderstandings on the national issues will not succeed in their nefarious designs,” he added.

Interior Minister said Pakistan has rendered unmatchable sacrifices and secured successes in war against terrorism.

“War against terrorism will continue till complete elimination of terrorists from the country”, he vowed.

The Minister said the security forces and the people of the country are standing shoulder to shoulder for elimination of the menace of terrorism.

Ahsan Iqbal paid rich tributes to those martyred in Sunday's blast in Kurram Agency.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Imran decides to appear before ECP on Oct 26

Imran decides to appear before ECP on Oct 26
Sindh govt announces public holiday for Hindu Community on Diwali

Sindh govt announces public holiday for Hindu Community on Diwali
‘Thanks to God & Jemima’ submitted all money trail records to the Supreme Court: Imran Khan

‘Thanks to God & Jemima’ submitted all money trail records to the Supreme Court: Imran Khan
India issues medical visa to yet another Pakistani patient

India issues medical visa to yet another Pakistani patient
Load More load more