CJP calls for ensuring adherence to due process of law to improve quality of justice

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar on Sunday said adherence to the due process of law must be ensured to improve the quality of justice.

Addressing 2nd Punjab Women Judges Conference, the Chief Justice said the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights to all citizens and women and children have been given prerogative in this regard for protection of their rights.

He said Constitution provides the same basic rights to every Pakistani.

Justice Saqib Nisar said no judge has the right to give decision through wrongdoing.