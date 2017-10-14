Spectacular show of Sharjah musical fountain captivates visitors

SHARJAH: Residents and visitors from all over the world to Sharjah enjoy watching daily spectacular shows by the giant musical fountain at Al Majaz Waterfront, the flagship and largest tourism project, which was developed by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq).

Sharjah Fountain is one of the biggest fountains in the Gulf, sending jets of water soaring 100 metres high in the air. The fountain has become an iconic attraction in Sharjah and continues to be a fascinating sight for all visitors.

In addition to that, there are cybernetic fountains spanning more than 220 metres wide that overlook the piazza where visitors can enjoy multiple fountain shows with displays combining lasers, light, video, audio and movement to create a truly mesmerising experience.