22nd Busan Film Festival kicked off

BUSAN, South Korea: The 22nd Busan International Film Festival in South Korea has recently commenced. It is one of the biggest and most sought-after film festivals of Asia.

More than 300 films will be presented at the festival from 75 different countries. Premiers of upcoming films will also be put on displ,ay at the festival.

This annual film festival is attended by directors, film enthusiasts, actors, producers and story tellers from all across the world.

The festival will last for ten days starting from October 12 to October 21, 2017.