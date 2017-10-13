Fri October 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Environment

Web Desk
October 13, 2017

Share

Advertisement

22nd Busan Film Festival kicked off

BUSAN, South Korea:  The 22nd Busan International Film Festival in South Korea has recently commenced. It is one of the biggest and most sought-after film festivals of Asia.

 

More than 300 films will be presented at the festival from 75 different countries.  Premiers of upcoming films will also be put on displ,ay at the festival.

 

This annual film festival is attended by directors, film enthusiasts, actors, producers and story tellers from all across the world.

 

The festival will last for ten days starting from October 12 to October 21, 2017.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Environment

International Day for Disaster Reduction today

International Day for Disaster Reduction today
Winter season’s first snowfall in China

Winter season’s first snowfall in China
Over a million people visit China's largest waterfall on National Day

Over a million people visit China's largest waterfall on National Day
A beautiful lake under ‘finger print mountain' in Kunraj, Lasbela

A beautiful lake under ‘finger print mountain' in Kunraj, Lasbela
Load More load more