Fri October 13, 2017
Environment

Web Desk
October 13, 2017

International Day for Disaster Reduction today

ISLAMABAD: The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction has been observed every year on 13th October since 1989 with a different theme to promote a global culture of risk awareness and disaster reduction, which includes disaster preparedness, mitigation and prevention.

The 2017 campaign seeks to raise global awareness about effective actions, policies and practices taken to reduce exposure to disaster risk at the community level, thereby contributing to saving homes and livelihoods. This is a considerable challenge which can be accomplished only through coordination, cooperation and collaboration among many stakeholders.

