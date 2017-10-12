Thu October 12, 2017
Sports

AFP
October 12, 2017

No-nonsense Nadal breezes into Shanghai last eight

SHANGHAI: Rafael Nadal underlined his status as world number one and the man to beat at the Shanghai Masters as he powered into the quarter-finals at the expense of Fabio Fognini on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Spaniard was comfortable in seeing off the 28th-ranked Italian 6-3, 6-1 and will play sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov in the last eight.

Top seed Nadal is chasing a seventh title this season, but a career-first Shanghai Masters.

