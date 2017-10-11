Winter season’s first snowfall in China

BEIJING: The incredible views of winter season’s first snowfall in China have awe inspired people.

Whereas snowfall has halted daily system of life in the North Western areas of China, it has amazed people with some stunning views.

Buildings, pine trees and plants in the North-Western area were covered with a white veil of snow, looking like a scene of a fantasy film.

This attracts plenty of tourists with a resemblance to Wonderland as they have started visiting these areas where trees, plants, flowers, streets, bridges, mountains and everything wears a thick layer of snow.