Wed October 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Environment

Web Desk
October 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Winter season’s first snowfall in China

Winter season’s first snowfall in China

BEIJING: The incredible views of winter season’s first snowfall in China have awe inspired people.

Whereas snowfall has halted daily system of life in the North Western areas of China, it has amazed people with some stunning views.

Buildings, pine trees and plants in the North-Western area were covered with a white veil of snow, looking like a scene of a fantasy film.

This attracts plenty of tourists with a resemblance to Wonderland as they have started visiting these areas where trees, plants, flowers, streets, bridges, mountains and everything wears a thick layer of snow.  

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Environment

Over a million people visit China's largest waterfall on National Day

Over a million people visit China's largest waterfall on National Day
A beautiful lake under ‘finger print mountain' in Kunraj, Lasbela

A beautiful lake under ‘finger print mountain' in Kunraj, Lasbela
Modi reveals plans to clean India’s dirtiest city

Modi reveals plans to clean India’s dirtiest city
Climate change to hit coffee lovers hard

Climate change to hit coffee lovers hard
Load More load more