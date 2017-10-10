Govt to rename Ministry of Port and Shipping as Maritime Affairs

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to rename the “Ministry of Port and Shipping” as “Maritime Affairs”.

In this connection, a cabinet meeting would be held today in which an approval to change the name of the ministry would be accorded.

The Ministry of Ports and Shipping is the central administrative authority of the government primarily assigned to facilitate the ports and shipping industry by providing policy guideline to encourage port development and growth in shipping while maintaining safety standards