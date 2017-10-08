Village of widows in Nigeria tries to get back on its feet

The village of Egba in Benue State, Nigeria, is home to over 100 widows.

Their husbands were killed in 2015, after a land dispute with a neighbouring village escalated into a bloody conflict.

Since then, the women have struggled to feed their families and their children. The International Committee of the Red Cross has given seeds and fertiliser to the women, to help them get back on their feet.