Sun October 08, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 8, 2017

Maryam says returning home to appear in NAB court, try judicial system

LONDON: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said on Sunday that she along with her husband was returning home to test the judicial system by appearing before a NAB court.

Speaking to media before leaving for airport here, Maryam said:“ We are returning home as a mark of respect for the Constitution and law. We will appear before accountability court and try the judicial system.”

