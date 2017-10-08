Maryam says returning home to appear in NAB court, try judicial system

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said on Sunday that she along with her husband was returning home to test the judicial system by appearing before a NAB court.
Speaking to media before leaving for airport here, Maryam said:“ We are returning home as a mark of respect for the Constitution and law. We will appear before accountability court and try the judicial system.”
