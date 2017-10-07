Trees in China turn to gold as autumn approaches

The northwest side of China has to boast of some incredibly beautiful trees that turn to gold once a year. These are thousands of years old and are only adapted to dry habitat of desert.

90 per cent of the Huyang trees are found in China.

They are called Huyang or ‘desert hero’ because of their tendency to survive harsh weather. They can live up to three thousand years and can survive extreme climate; cold, salinity, drought, sand, wind. They also have a very long life span.

Every year thousands of tourists flock to these deserts to see Huyang trees change their color to gold.

Chinese describe the vitality of Huyang trees in the following quote, “Live for a thousand years until death; Stand for another thousand years until fallen; Exist for another thousand years until rotten.”

Photo courtesy: ChinaBlog.CC