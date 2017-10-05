Thu October 05, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 5, 2017

18 martyred, over 35 wounded in suicide blast at Jhal Magsi

NASEERABAD: A suicide blast in the shrine of Fatahpur Sharif at Jhal Magsi martyred 18 persons and wounded more than 35 here on Thursday.

A representative of the Balochistan Government stated that the explosion was a suicide attack, adding that the Police tried to stop the attacker but he blew himself up.

Deputy Commissioner Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar told that the explosion took place at the gate of the shrine.

A ceremony of Urs was going on in the shrine when the incident happened, he added.

He said that the injured persons were immediately taken away to the District Headquarter Hospital.

The shrine is located four kilometres away from the city.

