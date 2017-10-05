Anushka Sharma fans can now also wear her style in clothes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
After a successful career in acting, Anushka Sharma ventures into the world of entrepreneurship. She has recently opened up a clothing line called ‘NUSH’.
Anushka is a fashion icon favoring high street brands and whose personal style consists of designer wear and ready-to-wear clothes. Her brand is a reflection of her personality.
In a comment Anushka says, “I have personally taken interest in the styles of NUSH, so there’s a bit of myself in all the outfits.”
Anushka’s first entrepreneurship venture started at the age of eleven when she opened up a beauty parlor and a library in her neighborhood.
She made her first Bollywood debut in 2008 and opened up her film production company in 2014.
This is her second venture after her production house ‘ Clean Slate Films’ and is great news for Anushka Sharma fans who can now wear their favorite celebrity’s style.
