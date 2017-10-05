Anushka Sharma fans can now also wear her style in clothes

After a successful career in acting, Anushka Sharma ventures into the world of entrepreneurship. She has recently opened up a clothing line called ‘NUSH’.

Anushka is a fashion icon favoring high street brands and whose personal style consists of designer wear and ready-to-wear clothes. Her brand is a reflection of her personality.

In a comment Anushka says, “I have personally taken interest in the styles of NUSH, so there’s a bit of myself in all the outfits.”

Anushka’s first entrepreneurship venture started at the age of eleven when she opened up a beauty parlor and a library in her neighborhood.

She made her first Bollywood debut in 2008 and opened up her film production company in 2014.

This is her second venture after her production house ‘ Clean Slate Films’ and is great news for Anushka Sharma fans who can now wear their favorite celebrity’s style.