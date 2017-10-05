Stars showing class at 'Big Boss' go a long way, says Salman Khan

INDIA: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has come back to host a popular reality show Bigg Boss — which often creates controversies - for the eighth time in a decade.

The Tubelight star while responding to previously aired controversies said people who have misbehaved on the platform have rarely got work afterwards.

Salman, who went hard during some occasions on the show, added that celebrities need to realize the responsibility to maintain their dignity inside the house.

“When you become a celebrity, you have a responsibility. So you don’t want to go down that way. If you react to a common man (in a bad way) being a celebrity, people will say ‘Look at him, this is not good.’ If a common man does the same to a celebrity, people don’t enjoy that either. If it is all fun and games, then it’s good. But you need to take care of your image as well,” he said during an interview with an Indian news agency.

He also emphasized that some contestant on the show come to revive their onscreen career but only those who maintain their honor throughout the show manage to go a long way.

“Most of the people who have not been very well behaved in the Bigg Boss house have got no work at all. But people who have shown maturity, dignity, class, poise and some substance, they have always got work,” he added.

Last year, Salman eliminated Swami Om from the house on violation of rules, who broke several rules, to which the actor said he barely opines when it comes to selecting candidates, specifically in times of crisis.

Salman Khan admits that the contestants are aware that due to the tactless behavior of the inmates, there are people who still have an aversion to the show.

“We try to convert all those people who don’t like the show to like it. It’s very tough. It has been a few seasons and they still don’t like it. But I don’t follow (criticism), it doesn’t bother me. Even right now they might be writing really nasty things about me but I don’t get bothered because I am not reading it.”

Being very optimistic to talent around him, he believes anyone can host the show as it is more about the contestants.

“Anybody can host this show. Because it’s not about the host, it’s the contestants. They give you the material to react on. It’s the team that finds these interesting contestants and it’s all about them.”