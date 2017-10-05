Nawaz Sharif leaves for London

Print Story
LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday left for London a couple of days ago after he was reelected as president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.
According to Geo News, Sharif' secretary Muhammad Hanif Khan and PMLN's Britian President Zubai Gul accompanied the former prime minister to London.
He was allotted Seat One-A in the business class.
