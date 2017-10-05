Thu October 05, 2017
October 5, 2017

Nawaz Sharif leaves for London

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday left for London a couple of days ago after he was reelected as president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

According to Geo News, Sharif' secretary Muhammad Hanif Khan and PMLN's Britian President Zubai Gul accompanied the former prime minister to London.

He was allotted Seat One-A in the business class. 

