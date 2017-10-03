Dog welcomes guests in a pumpkin costume

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
AMERICA: Excited dog welcomes guests donning a playful pumpkin costume on Thanksgiving.
The occasion lit up with a Maltese breed ready for a warm receive where the residence entirely geared up to celebrate.
Mandy, the happy dog ran across the lawn to amaze the guests in its special pumpkin costume.
The video grabbed many praises to its welcoming host.
Comments