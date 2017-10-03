Tue October 03, 2017
Weird

Web Desk
October 3, 2017

Dog welcomes guests in a pumpkin costume

 
AMERICA: Excited dog welcomes guests donning a playful pumpkin costume on Thanksgiving.

The occasion lit up with a Maltese breed ready for a warm receive where the residence entirely geared up to celebrate.

Mandy, the happy dog ran across the lawn to amaze the guests in its special pumpkin costume.

The video grabbed many praises to its welcoming host.

 

