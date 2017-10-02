Chinese ambassador calls on National Security Adviser

ISLAMABAD: Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong called on National Security Adviser Lt General Nasser Janjua (retd) on Monday to bid farewell at the end of his tenure in Pakistan.

Matters of mutual interest and those pertaining to the overall security situation of the region were discussed, said a press release received here Monday.

NSA Janjua acknowledged and appreciated the role of Sun Weidong in consolidation of friendly relations of both the countries.

He wished the ambassador great luck for his future endeavours and said his monumental services would be remembered forever.

The ambassador said the strength of Pak-China relationship lies in our people to people contact.

He also highlighted the love and friendship of Pakistani people towards China and said he wanted to carry this friendship from generations to generations and to newer heights.

"We have already entered into the golden era of our relationship," he added.

Both sides agreed that CPEC was the flagship project strengthening the ties between the two countries.

It was a dream that was now translating into a reality and there was a lot more to come which both the countries could do together.

Nasser Janjua suggested that China should consider to have its major industrial base in the province of Balochistan where both the countries could co-produce and co-manufacture and also have an easy access to world market.

The Chinese envoy also stressed the point that China did not believe in competition, confrontation and conflict, rather it supports a new type of relationship based on mutual respect, that upholds territorial integrity and favours cooperation and partnerships to create win-win situation for all.

Both sides also agreed to continue efforts for peace in Afghanistan by political and economic means.