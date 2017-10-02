Boy killed, 5 injured as India, Pakistan trade fire in Poonch

SRI NAGAR: A 10-year-old boy was killed early Monday in an exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Five more civilians were wounded on the Indian side of the the heavily militarised Line of Control (LoC) that divides the restive Himalayan region.

"Due to firing, one Asrar Ahmed, age 10 years... died on (the) spot," a police statement said.

An army spokesman said Indian soldiers were retaliating after what he called "unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars" from the Pakistan side in the Poonch sector of the LoC.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947, and both claim the territory in full.

The nuclear-armed neighbours regularly exchange mortar fire across the border despite signing a ceasefire in 2003.

Tensions reached dangerous levels last September, with both sides blaming one another for cross-border raids.

There have since been repeated outbreaks of firing across the frontier, with both sides reporting deaths and injuries including to civilians.

Pakistan said over the weekend that two civilians had been killed in firing across the LoC.

Last month it said a five-year-old girl had been killed when she was hit by a bullet fired from the Indian side.