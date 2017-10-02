Mon October 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

AFP
October 2, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Boy killed, 5 injured as India, Pakistan trade fire in Poonch

Boy killed, 5 injured as India, Pakistan trade fire in Poonch

SRI NAGAR: A 10-year-old boy was killed early Monday in an exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Five more civilians were wounded on the Indian side of the the heavily militarised Line of Control (LoC) that divides the restive Himalayan region.

"Due to firing, one Asrar Ahmed, age 10 years... died on (the) spot," a police statement said.

An army spokesman said Indian soldiers were retaliating after what he called "unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars" from the Pakistan side in the Poonch sector of the LoC.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947, and both claim the territory in full.

The nuclear-armed neighbours regularly exchange mortar fire across the border despite signing a ceasefire in 2003.

Tensions reached dangerous levels last September, with both sides blaming one another for cross-border raids.

There have since been repeated outbreaks of firing across the frontier, with both sides reporting deaths and injuries including to civilians.

Pakistan said over the weekend that two civilians had been killed in firing across the LoC.

Last month it said a five-year-old girl had been killed when she was hit by a bullet fired from the Indian side.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PML-N's central executive committee meets

PML-N's central executive committee meets
Accountability court judge says he didn’t call Rangers

Accountability court judge says he didn’t call Rangers
NAB court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Sharif’s children, son-in-law

NAB court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Sharif’s children, son-in-law
Interior minister, other cabinet members denied entry into accountability court premise

Interior minister, other cabinet members denied entry into accountability court premise
Load More load more