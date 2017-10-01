Sun October 01, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
October 1, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan’s Muhammad  Waseem wins WBC silver flyweight title

Pakistan’s Muhammad  Waseem wins WBC silver flyweight title

World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver flyweight champion Muhammad Waseem defeated Panamanian opponent Carlos to succefully defends his title on Sunday.

It was the eighth consecutive win for the Pakistani boxer.  

Waseem, who  has been undefeatable in all the eight fights in his career, retained number one position in the world ranking, according to Geo News.   

Waseem knocked out Carlos in the first round of the match.  

On July 17, 2016, Waseem became the first Pakistani boxer to have clinched the world silver belt by beating Jether Oliva of Philippines in Seoul.

It was a rare feat from the fighter as he lifted the title in only his fourth fight of his career. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Pakistan demands $70 million from Indian cricket board as compensation  

Pakistan demands $70 million from Indian cricket board as compensation  
Formula One: Hamilton warned Ferrari are ´serious threat´ in Malaysia

Formula One: Hamilton warned Ferrari are ´serious threat´ in Malaysia
South Africa on top against battling Bangladesh

South Africa on top against battling Bangladesh
Bismah Maroof replaces Sana Mir as women’s team captain

Bismah Maroof replaces Sana Mir as women’s team captain
Load More load more