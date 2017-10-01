Pakistan’s Muhammad  Waseem wins WBC silver flyweight title

World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver flyweight champion Muhammad Waseem defeated Panamanian opponent Carlos to succefully defends his title on Sunday.

It was the eighth consecutive win for the Pakistani boxer.

Waseem, who has been undefeatable in all the eight fights in his career, retained number one position in the world ranking, according to Geo News.

Waseem knocked out Carlos in the first round of the match.

On July 17, 2016, Waseem became the first Pakistani boxer to have clinched the world silver belt by beating Jether Oliva of Philippines in Seoul.

It was a rare feat from the fighter as he lifted the title in only his fourth fight of his career.