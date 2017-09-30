Differently abled photographer proves where there is a will, there is a way

Indonesian origin Achmad Zulkarnain, aged 25, was born with physical impairment which led him to do things differently.

Lovingly called as Dzoel, he is a self taught photographer by passion. Not having proper fingers has never been a problem for Zulkarnain. He has found a way around all the obstacles.

He uses his mouth to switch on and off the camera and adjusts shutter with the extra skin on his hand.

Zulkarnain has built a special car from spare parts of different vehicles to enable him to travel on his own.

He let go off his job at an internet café to take up photography. Initially he pursued it as his hobby but soon he realized that this is what his calling was.

At one time he even fell off a cliff while trying to capture a waterfall and was more concerned about the camera than his own wounds.

Along with photography he is pursuing a degree in law and being an inspiration for many. His instagram account boasts of his popularity all over the world.