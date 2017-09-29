Fri September 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Naval Chief meets COAS

Naval Chief meets COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, while on his farewell visit, called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday at the General Headquarters.

According to an ISPR statement, the COAS thanked the Naval Chief for his services to the nation during a long and illustrious career.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz discharged from hospital

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz discharged from hospital
Zakaria says US considers Pakistan as important country of region

Zakaria says US considers Pakistan as important country of region
Zardari gets active to save opposition leader

Zardari gets active to save opposition leader
PPP expresses trust in Khursheed as opposition leader

PPP expresses trust in Khursheed as opposition leader
Load More load more