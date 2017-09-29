Naval Chief meets COAS

Print Story
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, while on his farewell visit, called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday at the General Headquarters.
According to an ISPR statement, the COAS thanked the Naval Chief for his services to the nation during a long and illustrious career.
