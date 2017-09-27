Hot Air Balloon Festival kick starts in Texas

PLANO, TEXAS: The yearly International Air Balloon Festival has started in Plano, Texas where hundreds of colourful, hot air balloons are taking part in the festival.

Different countries from all over the world are taking part in the three-day festival where dozens of beautifully designed and unique balloons are showcased all over the sky in the festival.

Sky turned colorful as soon as the hot air balloons ascended in the sky. They created interesting, attractive views for the participants to see.

Where balloons from all over the world are a part of the festival, it is also expected to see thousands of visitors attending it this year.

